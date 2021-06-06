Woosley, Brenda Luper
September 25, 1940 - May 30, 2021
Mrs. Brenda Lee Luper Woosley, 80, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1940 in Forsyth County to Thomas Odell Luper and Helen Gray Luper. Brenda was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray White Woosley and a daughter, Emily Diane Woosley. Surviving Brenda are a son, Brandon Ray Woosley; a granddaughter, Isabel (Izzy) Diane Benbow; one brother, Thomas Wainright Luper and wife Sue and nieces, Lisa O'Campo, Tiffany O'Brien and Mindy Luper. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Sypole officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.