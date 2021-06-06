Menu
Brenda Luper Woosley
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Woosley, Brenda Luper

September 25, 1940 - May 30, 2021

Mrs. Brenda Lee Luper Woosley, 80, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1940 in Forsyth County to Thomas Odell Luper and Helen Gray Luper. Brenda was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray White Woosley and a daughter, Emily Diane Woosley. Surviving Brenda are a son, Brandon Ray Woosley; a granddaughter, Isabel (Izzy) Diane Benbow; one brother, Thomas Wainright Luper and wife Sue and nieces, Lisa O'Campo, Tiffany O'Brien and Mindy Luper. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Sypole officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church (Lexington)
1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
I loved hearing stories about my family from my Aunt Brenda. She was a wonderful storyteller.
Lisa Ocampo
Family
June 18, 2021
