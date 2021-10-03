Menu
Brenden William Short
2005 - 2021
BORN
2005
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Short

High Point - Brenden William Short, 15, passed away Tue., Sept. 28, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1:30-2:45 PM on Mon., Oct. 4, 2021 at Abbotts Creek MBC, graveside at 3 PM in church cemetery. (J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Abbotts Creek MBC
2817 Abbotts Creek Church Rd, High Point, NC
Oct
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
J. C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
10301 North NC Hwy. 109, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Chris, My heart goes out to you and your family. So sorry for your loss. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Ann Adkins
Work
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe and ilene tiano
Friend
October 4, 2021
To the Short and Green family I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all . May God cuddle so tight during this very difficult time. You may not have him but hold on to all you memories of Brenden
Sue Shepherd
Other
October 3, 2021
