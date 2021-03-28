Long, Brian Andrew
July 10, 1966 - March 14, 2021
Raleigh - After a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer, Brian Andrew Long, 54, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021, surrounded by family in his Raleigh, NC home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Bonnie McMurtrie Long of Raleigh, NC; his daughter Chloe and son Eli; and his father, Albert Ray Long of Kernersville, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother Janice Lawson Long, of Kernersville, NC. A native of Kernersville, NC Brian graduated from East Forsyth Senior High School in 1984. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and later earned a Masters degree in Public Affairs/Government from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Brian spent his career in public service with the State of North Carolina. Beginning as the Public Information Officer for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Brian later moved to the NC Division of Coastal Management before joining the NC Dept of Agriculture as the Director of Public Affairs. He is familiar to many in the community as the NC State Fair spokesman extraordinare. Brian most recently retired from the NC Community College System as the Apprenticeship NC Communications Director. He is a member of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor. Brian loved music of all kinds, and could usually name the tune, artist and year in less than three notes. It wasn't uncommon for him to dance around the living room with his wife, Bonnie. He was a craft beer aficionado who dropped snappy one-liners and rarely passed up good barbeque. Brian's assertive cheering at any and all sporting events was never louder than when his kids or the 'Heels were playing. His passion for UNC basketball was only exceeded by his love for his family. He was often found in the backyard practicing soccer drills with Chloe and Eli, or behind a whistle as an assistant coach on one of their teams. His kindness, quick wit, compassionate spirit and, let's be honest, his colorful sports commentary will be greatly missed. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service. A celebration of Brian's life will be scheduled at a later date. For those who wish to commemorate Brian, please raise a glass and toast to your favorite memory of Brian at 6pm on Sunday, 3/28. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org
) or Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center P.O. Box 571021 Winston-Salem, N.C. 27157-1021. (wakehealth.edu/giving
) in memory of Brian. Cancer sucks, but Brian fought the disease head-on because he had hope. Please join the fight.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.