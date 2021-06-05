Major, Brian Wallace
October 23, 1930 - June 2, 2021
A citizen of New Zealand, Australia and USA; artist, author and musician; groundbreaking businessman, philanthropist and storyteller, Brian Major made an indelible and long-lasting mark during his 90 years on earth. Brian was born in New Zealand at the start of the Great Depression. When World War II was fought in the Pacific, and wounded US Marines were brought to New Zealand after they fought in the islands, he worked as a teenager in the hospital laboratory. When he graduated high school, he went to work for New Zealand Broadcasting. When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited New Zealand in 1953, Brian was one of six broadcasting staff selected to accompany them on their several week trip around New Zealand. In 1957, he was recruited by IBM to be its first employee in New Zealand. He worked there until 1967 when he was transferred to IBM Australia. He also spent six years at IBM Hong Kong, before retiring in 1987. In 1990, he moved to the US to marry Eileen and lived in Connecticut and North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, three children, twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Brian's life will be held at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home at Kinderton, on Saturday the 12th of June at 12 noon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would appreciate it if those attending would wear a mask. Those who wish to make a donation in Brian's memory may give to Piedmont Opera, the Winston-Salem Symphony or the Clemmons Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.