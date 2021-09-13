Menu
Brian Keith Mitchell
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Parkland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Mitchell, Brian Keith

January 26, 1967 - September 9, 2021

Mr. Brian Keith Mitchell, 54, passed away suddenly, September 9, 2021. He was born January 26, 1967, in Forsyth County, the son of George and Margaret Wilkins Mitchell. He was a loving son and was loved by all who knew him. Brian was also a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Ashley and was deeply loved by his sister, Kim even though he loved to joke and play tricks with his funny sense of humor on his older sister. He worked with his dad for several years at Parkway Ford after graduating from Parkland High School in 1985. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in finance and accounting and worked for Crossroads Ford of Kernersville. Brian was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his daughter, Ashley of the home; his mother, Margaret Mitchell of Winston-Salem; a sister, Kim Mitchell of Winston-Salem; his uncles, SGM Roger Mitchell, U.S.A. (ret.) (Rene) of Tampa, FL., and Larry Sizemore (Pat) of Jonesville; his aunts, Jewel Welborn (Marion) of Booneville, Sadie Yeager of Daytona, FL., and Sarah Key (Glenn) of Pilot Mt.; several beloved cousins and a dear life-long friend, Donnie Woodard (Valerie) of Lewisville. We as a family are dearly grateful for his loving and loyal work family at Crossroads Ford of Kernersville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Open-Air Chapel at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, or The Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
Open-Air Chapel at Westlawn Gardens of Memory
NC
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Open-Air Chapel at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 15, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Mitchell family. Brian was a good friend and even better manager and colleague. He was always willing to "go the extra mile" and very generous to help anyone when asked for his assistance. I always appreciated his sense of humor and insightful wisdom. RIP Brian.
Kelly Maher
Work
September 14, 2021
My condolences to the Mitchell family. Brian will be missed greatly.
Bobby Stewart
Work
September 14, 2021
My dear friend Kim, I came to know Brian vicariously over the years through the many family chats u and I had over the last 16 years as we got together in love and friendship...plz know that my prayers for u, Mrs Margaret, Ashley and all the family, are always in my heart and spirit...God bless and comfort u all...Johnnie Mae
Johnnie Mae Bass
Family
September 13, 2021
I will remember Brian and his great since of humor and his love for his family and especially his daughter . He was always good to me and his co-workers . Brian you will be greatly missed.
David Early
September 13, 2021
Danny and Donna Wilkins
September 13, 2021
He was always friendly at crossroads Ford. I´m so sorry to hear of his passing.
Buddy Hawks
Other
September 13, 2021
We will all certainly miss Brian at Crossroads. Prayers for his family, especially Ashley, whom he adored. If you have a relationship with Jesus, as Brian did, you will rejoice with him again.
Elaine D Aertker
Work
September 13, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss and will keep all of the family in my thoughts and prayers.
John Shoaf
Work
September 13, 2021
