Mitchell, Brian Keith
January 26, 1967 - September 9, 2021
Mr. Brian Keith Mitchell, 54, passed away suddenly, September 9, 2021. He was born January 26, 1967, in Forsyth County, the son of George and Margaret Wilkins Mitchell. He was a loving son and was loved by all who knew him. Brian was also a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Ashley and was deeply loved by his sister, Kim even though he loved to joke and play tricks with his funny sense of humor on his older sister. He worked with his dad for several years at Parkway Ford after graduating from Parkland High School in 1985. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in finance and accounting and worked for Crossroads Ford of Kernersville. Brian was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his daughter, Ashley of the home; his mother, Margaret Mitchell of Winston-Salem; a sister, Kim Mitchell of Winston-Salem; his uncles, SGM Roger Mitchell, U.S.A. (ret.) (Rene) of Tampa, FL., and Larry Sizemore (Pat) of Jonesville; his aunts, Jewel Welborn (Marion) of Booneville, Sadie Yeager of Daytona, FL., and Sarah Key (Glenn) of Pilot Mt.; several beloved cousins and a dear life-long friend, Donnie Woodard (Valerie) of Lewisville. We as a family are dearly grateful for his loving and loyal work family at Crossroads Ford of Kernersville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Open-Air Chapel at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, or The Arthritis Foundation
, 1355 Peachtree St. NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.