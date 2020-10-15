Maddox, Brierley Purtell
March 1, 1923 - October 13, 2020
Early Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, Brierley Purtell Maddox, age 97, was called home by her Lord and Savior. Brierley was predeceased by her father, Harry Purtell, Sr., mother, Myra Purtell Bennett, brother, Harry, and husband, Thomas Jackson Maddox.
Brierley leaves behind two children: son, Thomas Jackson Maddox, Jr. of Charlotte and daughter, Kathy Maddox McCarn (Randy) of Thomasville; four grandchildren, Samatha McCarn Mendenhall (Joshua), Allen McCarn, Michelle McCarn, and Megan Maddox; and one great-grandchild, Madelyn Kate Mendenhall.
Brierley spent over 60+ years of her life faithfully attending and volunteering at Highland Presbyterian Church which included: preparing bulletins, ushering, and greeting church goers. Seeing all the children's faces and service dogs was a highlight of her Sundays.
When Brierley was not at Highland Presbyterian Church, she was often found walking at Hanes Mall, drinking Coca-Cola, and eating Chick Fil A. She was one of the first original members of the Mall Walkers, which began over 40 years ago. Brierley was such a valued customer at her local Food Lion grocery store on Hawthorne Road, that she was asked to cut the grand opening ribbon for their store.
Anyone who knew Brierley knows how much joy she brought to them and to those around her. Brierley never met a stranger and would always go out of her way to help in any way that she could. She will be well missed.
The viewing will be held at Salem Funeral Home on Main Street, Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9am-10am. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11am, at Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery on Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brierley's honor can be made through personal choice or to Highland Prebyterian Church (2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103). Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.