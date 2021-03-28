Lexington - Bruce Derrick Hutchins 52, passed March 24, 2021. Funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home. Hickory Tree Chapel.at 3 pm, 3-29-2021. Visitation 2-3 PM, prior to the service. Burial following at Shady Grove Wesleyan Ch. Cemetery.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
I had the pleasure of working with Bruce several years ago. He was a kind, soft spoken young man, very well mannered, and was always happy. I pray for your family and I will miss Bruce greatly. Though we miss him now, we will see him again because of the blessed hope we have in the Christ, lord over all. May God bless you and keep you, may the lord make his face to shine upon you and keep you in his perfect peace.
Timothy Yarbrough
Friend
March 29, 2021
What nice man,Tammy love him more than you know,he love her,God Bless
Randy Cindy Hemrick
Friend
March 28, 2021
I met Bruce the day he and Tammy became husband and wife. He was welcomed into our family with open arms. Little did we know he would be welcomed into the arms of God so soon. My heart goes out to his mom and Tammy who loved him dearly.
Bonnie Haneline
Family
March 28, 2021
Derrick and his family have always been special to us. He will be missed! Love and prayers surrounding Lois and Tammy.
Judith Browder
March 27, 2021
Derrick and his family have always been so special to us! We will sure miss him. Love and prayers surrounding the family.
Judith (Judie) Browder
Friend
March 27, 2021
Through the years Cuz, our paths crossed many times, always leaving me with fondness memories. My heart is breaking with your loss. It was an honor to share our birthday, I will always remember the dinners your mom made for us with a cake for each of us. Sending my condolences, sympathy, and Prayers to everyone you loved and to those that loved you, especially your mom and wife.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lorna Hendrix
Family
March 26, 2021
I only met him once, but he impressed me as a humble loving man and husband. So sorry he lost his life at such a young age. It's always easier to say goodbye when you know you will see them again. Until then RIP, Bruce.