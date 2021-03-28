I had the pleasure of working with Bruce several years ago. He was a kind, soft spoken young man, very well mannered, and was always happy. I pray for your family and I will miss Bruce greatly. Though we miss him now, we will see him again because of the blessed hope we have in the Christ, lord over all. May God bless you and keep you, may the lord make his face to shine upon you and keep you in his perfect peace.

Timothy Yarbrough Friend March 29, 2021