Bruce Allen Vogt
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Vogt, Bruce Allen

March 5, 1954 - June 12, 2021

Kernersville – Mr. Bruce Allen Vogt, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on March 5, 1954 in Rockingham County, NC to Anton William Vogt, Jr. and Margaret James Vogt. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a very hard worker and was employed at Vogt Equipment for 21 years. Bruce was very loving, and he cared for everyone. He loved to spend time with his family. Bruce enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting or fishing. He also enjoyed talking on the phone. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Anton William Vogt, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Tuttle Vogt; his mother, Margaret Vogt McCuiston; two sons, Rodney Vogt and Travis Vogt; grandson, Trevor Vogt; five brothers, William Vogt (wife, Janie), Lonnie Vogt, Gary Wayne Vogt (wife, Debbie), David Vogt (wife, Janie), and Ricky Vogt; and also, his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A funeral service for Bruce will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Stokesdale at 9088 Mt Carmel Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. It is so hard to let them go but God will give us the strength we need, and send comfort and peace for our soul.
Kathey Lineberry
June 22, 2021
We love and miss you Bruce, Kernersville won´t be the same anymore. I hope you´re feeling better now..
Sa´id, Zeke´s Grandson
Friend
June 15, 2021
We love and miss u poppy... I hope that you r having the time of ur life.. RIP BRUCE
Shelby
June 14, 2021
We are so very, very saddened to read this! It truly breaks our hearts. Tommy really loved Bruce and counted him as a dear friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Tommy and Rhonda Utt
Friend
June 14, 2021
