Vogt, Bruce Allen
March 5, 1954 - June 12, 2021
Kernersville – Mr. Bruce Allen Vogt, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on March 5, 1954 in Rockingham County, NC to Anton William Vogt, Jr. and Margaret James Vogt. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a very hard worker and was employed at Vogt Equipment for 21 years. Bruce was very loving, and he cared for everyone. He loved to spend time with his family. Bruce enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting or fishing. He also enjoyed talking on the phone. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Anton William Vogt, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Tuttle Vogt; his mother, Margaret Vogt McCuiston; two sons, Rodney Vogt and Travis Vogt; grandson, Trevor Vogt; five brothers, William Vogt (wife, Janie), Lonnie Vogt, Gary Wayne Vogt (wife, Debbie), David Vogt (wife, Janie), and Ricky Vogt; and also, his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A funeral service for Bruce will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Stokesdale at 9088 Mt Carmel Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.