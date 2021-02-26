Winston-Salem - Mr. Bryan Ross, 58, passed away February 20, 2021. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Saturday, February 27, 2021. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.
I was very saddened to hear of Bob's Passing. I worked with Bob for many years at WFU & had a tremendous amount of respect for him. He will be missed.
Greg Scott
February 28, 2021
Oh my goodness. I'm so sad to read this news about Bob. We worked together for many years in Reynolda Village and he was a GEM. Bob had the best personality. He was always so kind. What a loss. I look forward to seeing him again in Heaven.
Please know you and your family are in my prayers. Susie Gordon
Susie Gordon
February 26, 2021
Bob Ross was one of the nicest people I worked with at Wake Forest University. His kind presence on earth will sorely be missed. God Bless him and keep him close.