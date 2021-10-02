Curry, Bryce
Mr. Bryce Hunter Curry, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Bryce was born on April 14, 1929 to the late Lloyd Curry and Lena-May (Lash) Curry. Bryce was an accomplished electrician, working for R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for over 37 years. He left RJR to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and quickly resumed working for RJR upon his return from service. Bryce also loved gardening, spoiling his grandchildren, and attending church at Wallburg Baptist Church, where he was a long-time member.
In addition to his parents, Bryce is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth P. Yokeley; and brother, Max Curry.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Mark Curry and wife, Allison; nephew, Grady Yokeley; grandchildren, Michelle and Lauren; and great-grandchild, Tristan.
A funeral service will be held at Wallburg Baptist Church on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00pm with Pastor Brandon Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the church, beginning at 2:30pm. Burial will follow at the church cemetery following the service.
Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall for anyone who would like to join the Currys at that time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.