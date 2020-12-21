Effler, Bryon Willam
April 7, 1932 - December 17, 2020
Mr. Bryon William Effler, 88, passed away Thursday December 17, 2020. He was born April 7, 1932 in Wyoming Co., West Virginia to the late John Theodore Effler and Ruby Williams Effler. Byron enjoyed working with wood. His talent allowed him to make most of his furniture. He loved music and dancing and was a very skilled guitar player. He was a family man and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of first Baptist Church of Stanleyville and was devoted to his church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances Elizabeth Effler. He is survived by three children, Brandi Bickford, Michon Hill (Walter A. Hill, Jr.), Rodney P. Effler (Vicki); four grandchildren, Jesslyn Celia Hill, Nolan Emery Hill, Edward Pennington, and James Pennington; four great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Levi, Ella, and Rhyker; one sister, Judy Effler Driscoll; one brother, David Effler, and a special friend, Oma Cockerham. A graveside will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with Pastor T Welch officiating at First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church General Fund, 851 Ziglar Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.