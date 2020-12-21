Menu
Bryon Willam Effler
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Effler, Bryon Willam

April 7, 1932 - December 17, 2020

Mr. Bryon William Effler, 88, passed away Thursday December 17, 2020. He was born April 7, 1932 in Wyoming Co., West Virginia to the late John Theodore Effler and Ruby Williams Effler. Byron enjoyed working with wood. His talent allowed him to make most of his furniture. He loved music and dancing and was a very skilled guitar player. He was a family man and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of first Baptist Church of Stanleyville and was devoted to his church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances Elizabeth Effler. He is survived by three children, Brandi Bickford, Michon Hill (Walter A. Hill, Jr.), Rodney P. Effler (Vicki); four grandchildren, Jesslyn Celia Hill, Nolan Emery Hill, Edward Pennington, and James Pennington; four great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Levi, Ella, and Rhyker; one sister, Judy Effler Driscoll; one brother, David Effler, and a special friend, Oma Cockerham. A graveside will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with Pastor T Welch officiating at First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church General Fund, 851 Ziglar Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering your Dad. such fond memories of them. Prayers for all the family. Dorothy Campbell and family
Patsy C Hall
December 22, 2020
My prayers are with each one of you during this most difficult and painful time. May god give you the peace and understanding you need. And also be with you all in the days, months and years ahead. I know how hard it is. Love you all and wish I could be there.
Vicky Byrd Sizemore
December 21, 2020
Michon our prayers are with you and your family.we love y'all and pray your memories and God's love get you through this difficult time. Pam
Pamela Brinkley
December 21, 2020
