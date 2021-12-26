Hine, Buford "Bo" Hamilton Jr.



Age 94 - December 13, 2021



Bo Hine passed away early morning December 13th, 2021, at St. Anthony's Hospital near his home in Lakewood, CO. after experiencing a severe stroke 2 weeks earlier.



Bo, born in the family home in Forsythe County, Winston Salem, NC to Martha Sheets and Buford Hamilton Hine Sr. The oldest of 3 boys, he outlived his brothers Louis and Wesley, 3 former wives Jeanne Eaton, Alice Bader and Nikki Krause. He was survived by his 5 children Brent, Denise, Jeff, Marti and Melonai; 5 grandchildren Brigid, Graham, Jeanna, Ryan and Riley; 2 great grandchildren Oliver and Hazel; 3 Nieces Ginger, Christy, and Toni and 2 Nephews Wesley Jr. (aka Buddy) Kenny and their families. Bo lived his life to the very fullest, he left his home in Winston Salem as a young man and enlisted in the Navy where he engaging as a gunner in WWII. He made his way to Washington D.C. where he worked for the FBI in the fingerprint analysis department and then to Colorado as a traveling Insurance Agent. There he spent the rest of his working career as a Real Estate Agent. He enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally from the back woods to the big cities. He was a music lover all his life. He sang in the church choir as a youngster and as he got older, he played the tuba for a few different bands including the infamous Shriners. He was very curious and loved to read. But his most favorite things was playing golf and enjoying a good cigar and a glass of scotch. To say he was nostalgic would be an understatement. He surrounded himself with pictures and memorabilia of his family and loved ones. He was truely a gregarious person who never met a stranger. His hearty spirit and charming quirks were truly one of a kind and his love touched many people, up until his final days still making new friends and impressions. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him all over the world. Services will be held Dec. 29th at the Friedland Moriavian Chruch 2750 Friedland Church Rd. Winston Salem NC. Viewing at 1:30 pm service at 2:00 pm.



Frank Vogler & Sons - Forsyth Memorial Park



3815 Yadkinville Rd. Winston Salem NC 27106



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.