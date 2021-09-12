Menu
Burnis William Sell
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Sell, Burnis William

October 31, 1941 - September 9, 2021

Burnis William Sell, 79, of Belews Creek, entered into his eternal home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center

Born, October 31, 1941, in Forsyth County, he was the only child of the late Mr. Elmer Sell and the late Mrs. Mabel Swain Sell. On June 26, 1965, Burnis married the love of his life Kathryn Neal. Burnis worked at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as a machinist for 37 years. He was a proud mason, and he served proudly in the United States Army Reserves. Burnis loved being outside enjoying the nature that God has created. He was active in his church at Morris Chapel United Methodist, and really enjoyed being a part of the Men's Chorus. Most importantly Burnis was a family man, he loved his family dearly, and dedicated his life to them.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathryn Sell of the home; son, Scott (Jennifer) Sell of Belews Creek; daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Sumner of Reidsville; and grandsons, Cole Sell and Jake Sell of Belews Creek.

Funeral Services to celebrate Burnis's life will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Burnis's memory may be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC, 27051.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Morris Chapel United Methodist Church
2715 Darrow Rd, Walkertown, NC
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
2715 Darrow Rd, Walkertown, NC
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jenn - Please know that God's love surrounds you in your time of pain, as does mine. If I can help, please know that I'm here for you.
Stacy Bartels
Other
September 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doreen Neal
Friend
September 12, 2021
We were sorry to hear of your loss of Burnis. He has always been a wonderful person and friend. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers
Bill and Beverly Disher
September 12, 2021
