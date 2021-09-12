Sell, Burnis William
October 31, 1941 - September 9, 2021
Burnis William Sell, 79, of Belews Creek, entered into his eternal home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center
Born, October 31, 1941, in Forsyth County, he was the only child of the late Mr. Elmer Sell and the late Mrs. Mabel Swain Sell. On June 26, 1965, Burnis married the love of his life Kathryn Neal. Burnis worked at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as a machinist for 37 years. He was a proud mason, and he served proudly in the United States Army Reserves. Burnis loved being outside enjoying the nature that God has created. He was active in his church at Morris Chapel United Methodist, and really enjoyed being a part of the Men's Chorus. Most importantly Burnis was a family man, he loved his family dearly, and dedicated his life to them.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathryn Sell of the home; son, Scott (Jennifer) Sell of Belews Creek; daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Sumner of Reidsville; and grandsons, Cole Sell and Jake Sell of Belews Creek.
Funeral Services to celebrate Burnis's life will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Burnis's memory may be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC, 27051.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.