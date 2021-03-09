Allen, Jr., Burwell "Bucky" Algernon
December 23, 1935 - March 4, 2021
Bucky Allen, age 85, died peacefully on March 4, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC. He had been in failing health over the last few months, but continued to keep his fighting spirit and charming wit throughout this difficult period. Bucky was born in Durham, NC on December 23, 1935 to Burwell Algernon Allen, Sr. and Pauline Kitchin Allen. He lived the last almost 50 years of his life in Winston-Salem. Bucky was a phenomenal athlete and excelled in all sports growing up, but basketball was his passion. After attending Durham Academy and then Stanton Military Academy, he was a highly regarded basketball prospect and in 1955 signed to play basketball at Duke University. Bucky wore #40 and had a standout collegiate career at Duke – the highlight being making the winning basket versus Kentucky in 1956 to lift the Blue Devils to victory. He was a 3-time letterman also, achieving All-ACC status in the 1957-58 season, and still holds a Duke basketball record of most free throws made in a game at 20. He was drafted to the NBA in 1958 by the Philadelphia Warriors in the 6th round but chose to begin his career at Wachovia Bank, where he worked until retirement. He was a lifelong diehard Duke fan – a KA and a member of the Iron Dukes for over 50 years. He attended many football and basketball games and would take so much pride when Duke won any game, but especially against UNC! One of Bucky's passions was going out for a great meal with friends. He was a long-time member of Forsyth Country Club, where he was a frequent diner and hosted friends and family there on many occasions. Bucky was also a family historian; he was well versed on the family tree and all family members; he very much enjoyed talking about the rich history of his family. Bucky is survived by his 2 daughters, Louise and Nancy, and 2 grandsons, Leighton and Weldon. He was so proud of his grandsons and their athletic accomplishments. Bucky lived out his last 6 years at Homestead Hills and made many great friends there. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers that were so kind to him over the years, including nurses, doctors and rehab specialists. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to charities that Bucky gave often to: guidedog.org
and k9sforwarriors.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
