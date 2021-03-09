I was blessed to have known "Bucky". I worked right outside his office at Wachovia Bank in Residential Legal Review. I can hear him now saying, "Crow girl", have you seen Bob Mcconnell or Vance Venters? I would clean his home and watch his dog while he attended the basketball games. He was such a good man. A true southern gentleman. I would love to hear his stories about his childhood and his Daughters. I hate that we didn't see each other at the end of his life. I thought of him often. I send my condolences to his family.

Patty Coe aka Crow March 13, 2021