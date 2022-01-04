Beck, Jr., C. Eugene "Gene"



Gene Beck of Wallburg, NC, departed this life at the age of 84 on December 30, 2021. He was born March 15, 1937 in Winston-Salem to the late Carl E. and Cleta Hines Beck. He was a faithful and Godly servant and a loving and devoted husband, father and Poppa. His strong faith and loving spirit was ever-present throughout his life and to the end. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the harvest, volunteering as a coach and firefighter, sports, and serving as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He was a member of Knollwood Baptist Church, and after retiring from R J Reynolds Tobacco Company started a plumbing service.



In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his wife, Sue Horn Beck, and son-in-law, John Henderson. Surviving are a son, Carl (Jennifer) Beck of Valdese, daughters, Donna (Tom) Reeder, Anna (Keith) Gallimore, and Mary Beth Beck-Henderson; grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Cavanaugh, Anthony (Jennifer) Reeder, Kristan Gallimore (David Rimmer), Holly (Ian) Stanick, Tucker Beck, Hayden (Lauren) Beck, and Weston Henderson (Jess Daniel); and great-grandchildren Chloe, Brigid, Addy, Grant, David, Grayson and Amelia.



The family sincerely thanks his caregivers who provided care in the home over the past several years, and most recently to his caregivers at Trellis Supportive Care.



A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 5 at 2:00 pm at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC and the family will receive friends following the service. For your protection and others masks and social distancing are required at the service, and visitation will be held outside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Knollwood Baptist Church or to Trellis Supportive Care – 101 Hospice Lane.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.