Wardlaw, C. Ann Rhue
December 14, 1935 - April 13, 2022
Mrs. C. Ann Rhue Wardlaw, 86, of Winston-Salem, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her children. Ann was born in Norfolk, VA on December 14, 1935, to the late Burnley C. Rhue, Sr. and Myrtle Small Rhue. She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Ann retired from the W-S/FC School System after many years of service. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter A. Wardlaw. She is survived by her children, Hal Wardlaw (Donna), Mike Wardlaw (Denise), and Aubrey Wardlaw (Katie); one brother, Burnley C. Rhue, Jr.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Ron Hawkins and Pastor Jim Bush officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:15 until 1:00 pm on Tuesday prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Wardlaw. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

