Carter, Callie



July 29, 1944 - June 24, 2021



Callie C. Carter, 76, died unexpectedly on June 24, 2021.



She was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, second mother, loyal friend, and compassionate caregiver. After living in various locations in North Carolina and California, Callie moved to Winston-Salem over 50 years ago with her late husband, Dwight, where they established a loving home not only for their own family, but for everyone they knew.



Callie dedicated her life to her family, friends, church, community and anyone in need of her support. She volunteered for Trellis (formerly Hospice) for almost 37 years and she led the W-S Chapter of the Compassionate Friends Support Group for many years. Prior to COVID she also held various roles at Hanes Mall.



People who knew her life's story were inspired by her strong faith and "attitude of gratitude." Callie was known to host guests in her home who needed a safe place to talk, cry, laugh, rest, study, recover, grieve or just enjoy a visit in her garden. She was instrumental in assisting countless people redirect their lives. She especially enjoyed hosting celebrations for any occasion (even if she had to create one). She could often be found working in her yard, which overflowed with plants, flowers and birds. She could always be counted on to provide a magnificent fresh flower arrangement for family gatherings or just to brighten someone's day.



Callie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight; and daughter, Sabrina.



She is survived by her son, Scott; daughter, Sonja; son-in-law, Phil; granddaughter, Savannah; sisters, Barbara, Mildred (Jack) and Claudia; her "honorary son," John; and a dedicated group of close friends, family members, and neighbors.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Timothy G. Carter officiating. Liberty Baptist Church is at 2433 Liberty Church Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, at 4:00pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will also be held in the fall at Unity Church of Winston-Salem.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following:



Liberty Baptist Church, 2433 Liberty Church Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028; Unity Church of Winston-Salem, 108 Hewes Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, 27103; Trellis Supportive Care Garden Fund, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. "Pay it forward" as you choose.



Salem Funerals & Cremations



120 South Main Street



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.