Callie C. Carter, 76, died unexpectedly on June 24, 2021.
She was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, second mother, loyal friend, and compassionate caregiver. After living in various locations in North Carolina and California, Callie moved to Winston-Salem over 50 years ago with her late husband, Dwight, where they established a loving home not only for their own family, but for everyone they knew.
Callie dedicated her life to her family, friends, church, community and anyone in need of her support. She volunteered for Trellis (formerly Hospice) for almost 37 years and she led the W-S Chapter of the Compassionate Friends Support Group for many years. Prior to COVID she also held various roles at Hanes Mall.
People who knew her life's story were inspired by her strong faith and "attitude of gratitude." Callie was known to host guests in her home who needed a safe place to talk, cry, laugh, rest, study, recover, grieve or just enjoy a visit in her garden. She was instrumental in assisting countless people redirect their lives. She especially enjoyed hosting celebrations for any occasion (even if she had to create one). She could often be found working in her yard, which overflowed with plants, flowers and birds. She could always be counted on to provide a magnificent fresh flower arrangement for family gatherings or just to brighten someone's day.
Callie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight; and daughter, Sabrina.
She is survived by her son, Scott; daughter, Sonja; son-in-law, Phil; granddaughter, Savannah; sisters, Barbara, Mildred (Jack) and Claudia; her "honorary son," John; and a dedicated group of close friends, family members, and neighbors.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Timothy G. Carter officiating. Liberty Baptist Church is at 2433 Liberty Church Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, at 4:00pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will also be held in the fall at Unity Church of Winston-Salem.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following:
Liberty Baptist Church, 2433 Liberty Church Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028; Unity Church of Winston-Salem, 108 Hewes Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, 27103; Trellis Supportive Care Garden Fund, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. "Pay it forward" as you choose.
Words cannot express how much I´m saddened by Miss Callie passing, my second mom in our Carolina Circle neighborhood when I was just 5 years old. I remember her beautiful smile, the kindness to our family around the block, but our backyards were connected! Scott, Sonja my prayers go with you. Sabirina sister lost! Your mom has always been there/ here giving love and kindness to the community, I have ran into her on many occasions since being a career nurse! She was always a inspiration to me and really loved. Please let me know what is the best service to send flowers to and attend! Sonja or Scott please reply thank you both
July 9, 2021
Callie has been a dear friend of mine for over 22 years. I work at Wholefoods and we have shared our ups and downs in life and have hugged, cried and embraced each other with the deepest care and love. She was one of the most precious people in my life and giving me the most kindness of anyone! She is already greatly missed! My condolences to her family whom she cherished most! Xoxoxo
July 5, 2021
I'm saddened and shocked to hear of Callie's passing. She was so positive and full of light energy. I am also honored to have had the opportunity to know her during this lifetime. My thoughts and prayers go out to her, her family, and her friends.
July 4, 2021
To Callie's family, my heartfelt condolences and prayers for your loss. I met and knew Callie from Unity Church of Winston-Salem. She always had a smile and a kind word to share. Her presence will be missed by all who knew her.
July 3, 2021
I remember Callie from back in the early 1980s when she was my next door neighbor. Shortly before that time, she had lost her husband, Dwight, and she was alone raising three children. Then, it was a short while later that she suffered another grievous loss, when her beautiful daughter, Sabrina, died - which nearly broke Callie's heart. Nevertheless, through her faith in Jesus Christ, she managed to endure and was almost always upbeat with a smile on her face, ready to help anyone who needed it. I had not seen her in many years and i regret not staying in touch - but I am blessed to have known her and know she is in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
July 3, 2021
So surprised and so sad to hear that Callie had passed away. She was such a generous, positive and helpful person. I will miss seeing Callie.
June 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to Scott, Sonya and family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.