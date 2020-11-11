Clements, Calvin E., Sr.



August 19, 1944 - November 5, 2020



Calvin Eugene Clements, Sr. entered this life on August 19, 1944 and crossed the finish line on November 5, 2020. Mr. Clements was born in Tuskegee Alabama and was an avid Alabama fan. He "Rolled Tide" all the way home. A graduate of Tuskegee Institute, Calvin Clements, Sr. was a master brick mason. He owned and operated Clements Contracting alongside his son, Calvin Clements, Jr. Calvin Clements, Sr. was preceded in death by his mother Clara Mae Clements-Moore, his father John Lee Moore, and his loving step-mother Florence Moore and life long companion, Brenda Crosby Hill. Calvin is lovingly remembered by his son, Calvin Eugene Clements (KaShanta), his daughters Warrenetta Ayanna Clements, and Cossundra Floyd (Charlie); his granddaughter Camryn Denise Clements and grandsons: Caleb Eugene Clements, Chester "Jahrri" Jones, and Chester "DJ" Jones; sister Johnetta Huntley; brothers: Winston Sherrod, John Moore III, and Frederick Moore. He is fondly remembered by his aunt, Lucille Logan. He is also is survived by former wife, Paulette Smith (Aldeen), a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews and friends.



Funeral service will be private. Mr. Clements may be publicly viewed Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Salisbury National Cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.