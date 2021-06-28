Fluitt, Calvin



December 28, 1929 - June 25, 2021



On the morning of Friday, June 25, 2021, Calvin Fluitt was called to his heavenly home. His unwavering love for his family and untiring efforts to make something out of nothing; will be long remembered. Calvin has left a legacy that spans generations. A public viewing will be held today from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Service will be held Tuesday, June 29th at Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 4715 Indiana Ave, Winston-Salem NC 27106. The viewing starts at 11:30am, and the service starts at noon. Flowers can be sent to Douthit Funeral Services at 515 Specialty Park Drive Winston-Salem, NC 27105.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Specialty Park Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 28, 2021.