Calvin Fluitt
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Fluitt, Calvin

December 28, 1929 - June 25, 2021

On the morning of Friday, June 25, 2021, Calvin Fluitt was called to his heavenly home. His unwavering love for his family and untiring efforts to make something out of nothing; will be long remembered. Calvin has left a legacy that spans generations. A public viewing will be held today from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Service will be held Tuesday, June 29th at Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 4715 Indiana Ave, Winston-Salem NC 27106. The viewing starts at 11:30am, and the service starts at noon. Flowers can be sent to Douthit Funeral Services at 515 Specialty Park Drive Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Douthit Funeral Services

515 Specialty Park Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit's
515 Specialty Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
29
Viewing
11:30a.m.
Douthit's
515 Specialty Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
29
Service
12:00p.m.
Douthit's
515 Specialty Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family praying for the family
Johnny evans
June 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
V Elise Walser
Friend
June 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family Rest In Peace uncle
Evelyn Carter Fluitt
Family
June 29, 2021
Extend my condolences to the family during this time. Pray that the peace of God will keep you.
Gene B Reaves
Work
June 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family may God bless you as you send Brother Calvin home
Melissa Dockery
Friend
June 29, 2021
