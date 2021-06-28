On the morning of Friday, June 25, 2021, Calvin Fluitt was called to his heavenly home. His unwavering love for his family and untiring efforts to make something out of nothing; will be long remembered. Calvin has left a legacy that spans generations. A public viewing will be held today from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Service will be held Tuesday, June 29th at Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 4715 Indiana Ave, Winston-Salem NC 27106. The viewing starts at 11:30am, and the service starts at noon. Flowers can be sent to Douthit Funeral Services at 515 Specialty Park Drive Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Douthit Funeral Services
515 Specialty Park Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 28, 2021.