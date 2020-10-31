Atkinson, Calvin Lee



July 16, 1939 - October 26, 2020



Calvin Lee Atkinson, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed peacefully at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, on October 26, 2020. Born on July 16, 1939, he was the son of Edwin "E.W." and Lula Mae Atkinson, and since his biological mother passed at an early age, he was raised by his stepmother, Della Atkinson.



After many years employed by R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., he retired and made time for some of his favorite pastimes and hobbies. He had a fine eye for antiques, with furniture and glassware being his choices. He also enjoyed his stays at the beach house just relaxing. Mr. Atkinson treasured time with his family and friends most of all.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, a daughter, Janet (Allan) Beamon; grandchildren, Brandon (Cherese) Black and Austin Rhodes; two great-grandchildren, Harley and Ambellina Black, and a special friend and caregiver, Keith Mann.



Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, and three brothers, Reuben, Rufus, and Bill Atkinson.



The family will receive friends for a visitation, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Tony Hutchens will be officiating the service.



Interment will be at New Life Church Cemetery, King, NC



Due to COVID 19 restrictions we ask that you wear a mask and socially distance; temperatures will be taken upon arrival at the funeral home.



Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Atkinson family.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home



822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.