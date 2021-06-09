Dillon, Carl Wayne



Carl Wayne Dillon was promoted to his heavenly home on June 6, 2021. He was born to William Carl and Beulah Stanley Dillon on June 3, 1941 in Forsyth County. He was a graduate of Walkertown High School, Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Master's Degree in Education. After completing doctoral postgraduate work at UNC Greensboro, he became a life-long educator who worked for the State of NC as a teacher and for the Department of Education. After retirement, he began a second career as a professor at Campbell University in the School of Education. He inspired a generation of young educators with his sharp mind and his love of learning. Once he retired fully, he enjoyed several years of involvement with the Able to Serve ministry in Garner, NC. All his many scholarly pursuits and professional accomplishments paled in comparison to his love of family and his steadfast faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. He was a gentle soul who was happiest when serving others and helping lead by his strong, quiet example how a faithful and good man should live his life. He passed from this earth during Sunday School doing what he loved best - praising God and enjoying the fellowship of his church family. He is preceded in death by wives Judy Mann Dillon and Peggie Norris Dillon, and his son, Barry Wayne Dillon. Surviving are his beloved wife, Patricia Watson Dillon; son, Mark Andrew Dillon (Kimbra); brother, Robert Joseph Dillon (Ilena); and many nieces and nephews who all held a special place in his heart. He was blessed with many step-children and step-grandchildren that he also loved with all his heart. Stepchildren: Kimberly Blackman Massengill, Candace Bowling Darden (George), James Mark Blackman (Bridget), Nicole Keith Brigman (Guy), and Marvin Owen Keith. Grandchildren: Robert Trail, Harrison Trail, Dylan Keith, Lindsey Keith, Avery Darden, Tate Darden, Daire Barefoot, Dace Barefoot, and Ky Barefoot. His life can be summed up with one simple phrase, "Love others with no judgment, a compassionate spirit, and with the love of Jesus." Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9th at 11:30 AM at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N Woodrow St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 with a visitation from 10:00 AM – 11:15 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, Able to Serve Ministry, or a charity that is dear to your heart. Funeral arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.