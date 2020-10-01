Walker, Carl Lee
November 17, 1925 - September 27, 2020
Mr. Carl Lee Walker, 94, born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 1925, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care, in Winston-Salem. He was a proud Navy veteran and served aboard the USS IREX during WWII. After the war, Carl attended Arizona State and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1952 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, earning the distinction of Beta Kappa Nu, the international honor society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Carl spent his entire career working at Western Electric/AT&T and retired with 40 years of dedicated service. He was the recipient of the second highest civilian commendation awarded by the US Navy for his work with the Naval Defense Department. Carl served as President of the North Carolina Navy League. He was an avid golfer and had his first hole in one at the young age of 80. Carl was a longtime Wake Forest football season ticket holder, going back to the days of Bowman Gray Stadium. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Josephine Franci Walker; his son, Christopher Lee Walker and wife Robyn, of Pittsboro, NC; his daughter, Nina Walker Ashley and husband James of Richmond, VA; and three grandchildren: Megan Ashley Storms and husband Jeffrey of Clayton, NC, Davis Walker Ashley of Richmond, VA, and Meredith Lee Walker of Pittsboro, NC. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park with military honors, officiated by Rev. Kevin Kilbreth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
