Morris, Carl M.



December 21, 1924 - February 24, 2021



Mr. Carl McClain Morris, Sr., son of the late Mattison Morris and Katie Hampton Morris, transitioned peacefully to the Lord on February 24, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1924 in Dennis, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Lincoln Heights Academy in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. He served 6 years in the United States Army and as a soldier fought in combat in WWII. On November 23, 1949 he was united in marriage to Mary Elinor Reynolds. To this union was born one son, Carl McClain Morris, Jr. He retired from Western Electric (AT&T) after working 34 years and 5 months as an Electrical Engineer. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church until his death. He was an avid golfer that received many trophies while participating in numerous tournaments. His life was well-lived and he well loved. He will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, brother and friend.



Mr. Morris will have a private funeral service. He may be publicly viewed on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 1:00 PM~ 6:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.