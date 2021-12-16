Shore, Carl I., Jr.
December 21, 1937 - December 13, 2021
YADKINVILLE - Mr. Carl I. Shore, Jr., 83, finished the race here on earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday December 13, 2021, after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. He was born December 21, 1937 in Yadkin County to the late Carl I. Shore, Sr. and Hazel Cockerham Shore. Mr. Shore was a graduate of Yadkinville High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections as a Probation/Parole Officer in Yadkin County. In 1979 he began running and became an avid runner, with a total of 69,100.84 miles ran in his lifetime. He was a charter member of Maplewood Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School, served on several committees, and was currently serving on the active Deacon Board. Mr. Shore was also active in his community belonging to the Yadkinville Jaycees and service on the Yadkinville Town Planning Board. He coached many years of Little League Baseball for his son's teams. He loved playing golf with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He instilled the love of golf in his grandchildren, especially Micah. He supported each of his children and grandchildren in attending their sporting events. The grandchildren loved to see "Pa" in attendance and they knew he was there to cheer them on. Pa definitely created some lifelong memoires for his family. Being a graduate of UNC, he was a devoted Tarheel fan and attended, watched on TV, and listened on the radio to as many games as he could. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy McCollum Shore; daughter, Robin Shore (Bradley) Cranfill; son, Tim (Kim) Shore; grandchildren, Micah Cranfill, Isaac Cranfill, Jackson Shore, Tyler Shore; brothers, Donald Shore, Robert (Betty) Shore; nephew, Brian (Dee) Shore; nieces, Sandra (Greg) Sisk, Donna Shore (Dave) Anderson; and several other nieces and nephews on the McCollum side. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Gloria Shore, and a nephew, Eric Shore. His Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Maplewood Baptist Church by Rev. Larry Trivette and Rev. Curtis Carmack. The service will also be available to view through a live stream at www.maplewoodbc.org
on the day of the service. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials may be made to Maplewood Baptist Church, Project RACK, PO Box 576, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.