Holloway, Carlie Alvin
October 5, 1936 - March 18, 2021
Mr. Carlie Alvin Holloway, age 84, of Elkin was called home to be with the Lord and his bride of 55 years on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Mr. Holloway was born October 5, 1936 to the late Arza Rehue and Lottie Blackburn Holloway. One of ten children Alvin, or Al (as he was known by his friends and family), was preceded in death by the following siblings: Voyd Holloway, Corine Holloway Blackmer, Bobbie Holloway Tharpe, Grady Holloway and Charlene Holloway Cheek. Alvin married the love of his life Sadie Ivah Gentry in 1963 and the couple spent 55 years together before Sadie was called home in 2019. Alvin and Sadie lived in Winston-Salem until 1975 when they returned home to Wilkes County to be close to family. Although Alvin was a home body, he and Sadie were able to enjoy traveling to each state in the continental United States. Alvin's only regret in his travels is that they did not take time to see more. The couple were long time attendees of Central Full Gospel Church and created many lasting friendships with the church family. Alvin was a true and absolute gentleman and continued this kind and gentle spirit moments before passing. On his death bed he remained gracious and showed concern for his family and the staff rendering care despite his condition. Alvin was known for his skillful art of furniture upholstery and did this both as a profession and hobby for many years. He and Sadie enjoyed scouring the countryside for antique treasures that he would create anew. In Alvin's youth he served in the U.S Army where he worked in communications. Alvin was a wonderful storyteller and loved getting to know people. He was an excellent gardener and worked tirelessly keeping his lawn and property in immaculate condition. He was blessed with good health and was able to carry out his wish of living his last days in the home he and his wife created. Survivors include siblings: Katie Holloway Cleary of Hays, Gerald Holloway of San Antonio, Texas, Nora Holloway Riddle of Ronda, Donna Holloway Bauguess of Winston-Salem; special niece, Tonya Jolly of Winston-Salem, along with many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Rev. Bobby and Barbara Norman, Virginia and Hassle Sheets (and family) and Wanda DeHart (and family) for their friendship, love and support over the years, especially in the past few years of loss and hardship. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Full Gospel with Rev. Bobby Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Rachel Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Holloway will lie-in-state from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central Full Gospel Church 503 Dry Wall Road, State Road, NC 28676. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service
Elkin Funeral Service
Elkin, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.