Morris, Carlos Chester
February 28, 1943 - March 20, 2022
MORRIS
WALNUT COVE
Carlos Chester Morris, 79, passed away early Sunday morning, March 20, 2022 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab.
Carlos was born on February 28, 1943 in Stokes County to the late Lee and Margaret Gibson Morris. He was retired from Roadway Trucking and attended St. Mary United Methodist Church. Carlos loved to be outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and did a lot of residential painting.
In addition to his parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his son, Carlos Morris, Jr.; three brothers, Lee Morris, Jr., James Howard Morris, and Walter Eugene Morris; sister, Doris Shouse.
He is survived by his loving children, Keva Smith (Lisa S.), Monique Verdell (Jeff), Jacqueline Goodman (Carlos), Shelia Morris (Belinda), Maurice Price (Tina), and Michael Morris (Stephanie); 14 grandchildren, Chelsea Goodman, Talmadge Morris, Tanya Lewis, Chris Williamson, Michael Morris, Camille Verdell, Juliuse Price Edwards, DeAngelo T. Kellum, Tiana Lash (Michael), Brandon Price (Laya), Juliese M. Price, Jr., Michael King, Chloe Verdell, and Lynn Linares; 6 great-grandchildren, Cameron Lewis, Carlos Lewis, Chassidee Lewis, Amelia Smart, Christina Williamson, and Avah Clement brother, Allen Morris (Alma); brothers-in-law, Raleigh Martin (Delphine), Milton Martin (Vera), and Harold Smith; sister-in-law, Dorthy Graves; friends, Charlotte Morris, and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Alley; his best friend, Rev. David Webster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services or visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.buroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Morris family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.