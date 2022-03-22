Menu
Carlos Chester Morris
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Morris, Carlos Chester

February 28, 1943 - March 20, 2022

MORRIS

WALNUT COVE

Carlos Chester Morris, 79, passed away early Sunday morning, March 20, 2022 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab.

Carlos was born on February 28, 1943 in Stokes County to the late Lee and Margaret Gibson Morris. He was retired from Roadway Trucking and attended St. Mary United Methodist Church. Carlos loved to be outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and did a lot of residential painting.

In addition to his parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his son, Carlos Morris, Jr.; three brothers, Lee Morris, Jr., James Howard Morris, and Walter Eugene Morris; sister, Doris Shouse.

He is survived by his loving children, Keva Smith (Lisa S.), Monique Verdell (Jeff), Jacqueline Goodman (Carlos), Shelia Morris (Belinda), Maurice Price (Tina), and Michael Morris (Stephanie); 14 grandchildren, Chelsea Goodman, Talmadge Morris, Tanya Lewis, Chris Williamson, Michael Morris, Camille Verdell, Juliuse Price Edwards, DeAngelo T. Kellum, Tiana Lash (Michael), Brandon Price (Laya), Juliese M. Price, Jr., Michael King, Chloe Verdell, and Lynn Linares; 6 great-grandchildren, Cameron Lewis, Carlos Lewis, Chassidee Lewis, Amelia Smart, Christina Williamson, and Avah Clement brother, Allen Morris (Alma); brothers-in-law, Raleigh Martin (Delphine), Milton Martin (Vera), and Harold Smith; sister-in-law, Dorthy Graves; friends, Charlotte Morris, and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Alley; his best friend, Rev. David Webster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services or visitation.

Online condolences may be made at www.buroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Morris family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
My heart felt prayers are with you may God bless and keep you. His life has just begun. Yet,he will be missed in this life.
Yvonne Simmons
Friend
March 23, 2022
Oloye Abioye , Baba Hwesuhunu and the members of Ilesa Ife wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with the Morris family. A mighty tree has fallen for the your family. We pray that his spirit will always have light. We pray that with each day will bring ease to your hearts.
Ilesa Ife
March 23, 2022
PARADISE is round the corner..As Isa 33:24 states no one will say I am sick...we WILL see our loved ones again but we all go to sleep in death..doesn't feel good losing them but we ARE survivors one day at a time..I am available if when you need me,,love hugs prayers
LACINE LOWRANCE SMALL
Friend
March 22, 2022
May God grant peace to the family during this time of grief and we will be keeping you in prayer.
Betty Ruth Price Watson and Charlie Wayne Price
School
March 21, 2022
