McDonald, Carlton "Gene" Eugene
November 15, 1935 - April 7, 2022
Carlton Eugene "Gene" McDonald, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr. McDonald was born November 15, 1935, to the late William and Charlotte Johnson McDonald. He grew up in Franklin, NC, and graduated from Franklin High School. After high school, he attended Blanton Business College in Asheville. Mr. McDonald was a veteran of the USMC and was stationed in Lebanon in 1958. After the service, he worked for Southern Railroad, which later became Norfolk Southern. After being transferred from Asheville to Winston-Salem to Birmingham he retired in 1993 and returned to Winston-Salem in 2001.
Mr. McDonald was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 930 at Crews United Methodist Church. He was a talented woodworker, an avid reader, he enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Donna. Mr. McDonald was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for over 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Cleo Smisek and Georgie Dunlap.
Mr. McDonald is survived by his wife of 28 plus years, Donna P. McDonald; sons, Alan McDonald (Kim), and Richard McDonald; daughter, Catherine McGee (Greg); grandsons, Jeremy McDonald (Ashley), and Judson McDonald (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Aleeya, Brayden, Ryder, Alayna, Weldyn, Caleb and Axtyn. He is also survived by extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Kernersville. Burial will be in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Dementia Society of America
, 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901, or St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, PO Box 1173, Kernersville, NC 27285. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 10, 2022.