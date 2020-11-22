Tuttle, Carlton
May 23, 1927 - November 21, 2020
GERMANTON
Carlton Tuttle, 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Carlton was born May 23, 1927 in Stokes County to the late Paul and Nina Rutledge Tuttle. He was a faithful member of Germanton Baptist Church having served has deacon for many years, and having served on numerous church committees, building committee, cemetery chairman, choir, Sunday School teacher and the youth group. Carlton was retired from Western Electric. He also loved working with the Scouts and was a former Scout Leader. Carlton took pride in making the coffee for the Germanton Breakfast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Rhonda Tuttle and Vivian Carter, and 3 brothers, Alton Tuttle, Raeford Tuttle, and Arzell Tuttle.
Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Earline Williams Tuttle of the home, 2 children, Judy Duff (Tim) and Kim Lee Tuttle (fiancé Pam Johnson), 4 grandchildren, Amy Dooley (Doug), Brian Duff (Jackie), Gillian T. Courtney (Chris) and Paul Tuttle (Claudia), and 4 great grandchildren, Brooke Dooley, Charlie Dooley, Jackson Duff and Braelyn Duff.
There will be an 11:00 AM Graveside Service held on Monday November 23, 2020 at Germanton Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Crouse and Rev. Robert Lattimore officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Germanton Baptist Church Youth Group, 6810 S. Germanton Road Germanton, NC 27019.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Tuttle family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.