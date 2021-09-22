Valentine, Carmela "Mala" Furches
January 18, 1962 - September 16, 2021
According to God's will, Carmela Furches Valentine, 59, departed this earthly life and gained her wings on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Novant Medical Center. Carmela was born on January 18, 1962 in Winston-Salem, NC to James C. Furches and Ruth Earline Moses. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Ruth Earline Moses Furches. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Bobby R. Valentine; adoring daughter, Charnae A. Furches Cobos; adoring Goddaughter, Devinia E. Richards (Rod) Knight; caring son, Derrell (Tiffany) Valentine; close-knit sisters, Cornella Y. Furches (Ronald) Brown, Chalette R. Furches, and Carla S. Furches; in-laws, Bobby L. Valentine and Ms. Sarah Valentine; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other family members. Carmela had a captivating personality and never met a stranger. She was loved by everyone that she came in contact with. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. The celebration of her life will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.