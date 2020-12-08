Aycock, Carol White
October 19, 1933 - November 27, 2020
On Friday, November 27, 2020, Carol White Aycock, loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away at the age of 87. Born Oct. 19, 1933 to Dulun Graham White and Velma Kennedy White in Paragould, Arkansas, she is survived by her son, Michael (Mike) Aycock, daughter-in-law Janet Aycock, 3 grandchildren, Nikki Pismenyuk (nee Aycock), Mackenzie Aycock, and Graham Aycock, and 2 cousins, Lila Gardner and Charles White.
Carol had a lifetime love of Dance, Theatre, and Opera. She graduated from Paragould High School in 1951 and went on to study Ballet and Dance at Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, Missouri, graduating in 1953. She earned her Master's Degree in Speech and Drama at the University of Connecticut in 1965. Carol taught at the University of Hartford for 2 years before she moved to Decatur, GA to take a teaching position in the newly formed Drama Department at DeKalb College (now Perimeter College, Georgia State University) in Georgia. While there she directed many student productions including Sweeney Todd and the Physicist. After completing her PhD in Theater and Drama at the University of Georgia, she moved to Winston-Salem in 1981 to teach Theater at the North Carolina School of the Arts.
Her lifelong passion was listening to and attending opera. One of her fondest memories was meeting Renata Tebaldi after a performance of La Boheme at the Old Metropolitan Opera House in NYC in 1964. Carol also treasured her time working with mezzo-soprano Blanche Thebom during Blanche's tenure as director of the Atlanta Regional Opera company. She developed a lifelong friendship with Blanche and collaborated with her on many of the Atlanta Opera productions between 1969 and 1973.
Carol had a love of every animal, but in particular dogs and cats. She was very active in Animal Rights causes in and around Winston-Salem and North Carolina. Carol also had a deep love of the outdoors, taking frequent trips to hike various sections of the Appalachian Trail and other trails in the area. North Carolina was the favorite of the many places she lived.
Family and friends remember her wonderful sense of humor and the great stories that she would tell of her life and many adventures. She had a gift of making the mundane exciting.
She began to suffer from Alzheimer's in 2012, but she was able to stay in her home with her pets until late 2017.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation the family is planning a celebration of Carol's life in the Spring of 2021 in Winston-Salem. Onlince condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Donations in lieu of Flowers can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund or AARF (Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation of Winston-Salem). The ones of you who knew her will know that these were thoroughly vetted by her in the case of AARF and by Charity Navigator for CureAlz.!
