Mike, the tribute to your mother is lovely. She was cetainly a special lady. Though she didn't remember either Kaila or me when we visited her in Stanleyville before the pandemic, it was great to see her again and brought back many memories of the times we shared. She absolutely could tell a story! Please let me know when you hold the celebration of her life. Several folks have called me and would like to know.

Kit Broadhurst December 14, 2020