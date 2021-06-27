Menu
Carol Yvonne Adams Baynes
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Baynes, Carol Yvonne Adams

May 19, 1938 - May 30, 2021

Carol Yvonne Adams Baynes age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her 5 grandchildren on May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was a graduate of James A. Gray High School class of 1956. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she wholeheartedly served. Carol was a loving daughter, wife, mom, Nana (Pilgrim), and friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Carol was an only child to the late Tom and Lucille Trout Adams. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul G. Baynes Jr., her daughter, Robin Denise McKeown, and "sister/best friend," Doris Link.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter: Paula B. Gavlik (Mark Stewart) ot Kernersville, sons in law: Kenny McKeown of Clemmons and Johnny Gavlik of Oak Ridge, grandchildren: John Paul Gavlik (Emily) of Kernersville, Lauren McKeown (Thomas Glass) of Winston-Salem, Adam and Austin McKeown of Clemmons, Thomas Gavtik (Natalie White) and great- granddaughter: Peyton-Rae Gavlik of Kernersville. Special friends: Mike and Sandra Flowe, Peggy Reavis and many other friends, cousins, and family.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at 3 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church 3819 Country Club Road Winston-Salem, NC 27104. The family will receive friends from 2-3pm preceding the service. A private burial will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens. The family deeply appreciates the love and support that made her life so full. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's choice.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NC
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem,, NC
Jun
30
Burial
Westlawn Gardens
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry to hear about Carol´s passing. She and Paul were such special neighbors and we think fondly of our times on Alamo. Sincere condolences to her family. Tommy and Gayle Cook
Tommy and Gayle Cook
Friend
June 27, 2021
