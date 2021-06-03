This is to let Carol´s family know how much she meant to me and our Gray High School Class of 1956. We didn´t pal around together in high school. She was always with Paul. But as the years went on and our class had many reunions, she and I got to be close, both of us always on the reunion committee, talking on the phone often, sharing cancer stories, family stories. Grieving over Robin´s sickness and death. We had class breakfasts at Golden Corral and the K&W. Committee meetings at her house. Her stroke put a halt to our phone calls. Now I´m wondering why I didn´t at least send a card, but she was often talked about and prayed for. Just the other day driving down Country Club Rd I thought about going to her house, but didn´t. I lost my chance to see her here on earth. We both shared our faith in Christ, so I know I´ll see her in Heaven.

Patsy Newsome Thomas Friend June 3, 2021