Markey, Carol Elizabeth
December 3, 1953 - September 27, 2020
Carol Elizabeth Markey, 66, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a seven year battle with cancer. Born on December 3, 1953 in Winston-Salem, NC, Carol was a product of the local parochial schools; St. Leo's the Great Catholic School and Bishop McGuinness High School. She graduated from the LPN program at Forsyth Technical Community College and was a nurse at Baptist Hospital. She later became a CNA instructor at FTCC until having children. Carol found her true professional passion when she became a certified Montessori teacher who specialized in working with children on the autism spectrum.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary Ayers Markey and Andrew Joseph Markey; her sister, Jane Ayers Markey; her brother, Andrew Markey Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Larry J. Jones. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Anne Markey Jones; a son, Drew Markey and his wife Lauren Carroll; two daughters, Emily Markey, and Molly Markey and her husband Will Parham; and a grandson and light of her life, Milo Markey Parham; as well as a large and cherished extended family.
Carol was always hopeful and positive, despite several challenging events that shaped the course of her life. In 1975 she suffered a traumatic brain injury from an errant gunshot, the effects of which forever impacted her health. She later married and had three children who she ultimately raised on her own. Motherhood was Carol's greatest joy, until becoming a grandmother. She was a steadfast Democrat and vocal advocate for gun control and environmental issues. A lifelong and active member of St. Leo's, she served on the Liturgy Committee as the head of the Art and Environmental Committee. She loved gardening, crafting, and sitting at the beach with a cup of coffee.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private, invitation-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo's Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Brian J. Cook, and Rev. Christopher Gober. Inurnment will follow at the Church Columbarium. A larger, less restrictive celebration of life will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society or Gabby Giffords PAC to reduce gun violence. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).