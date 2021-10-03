Marshall, Carol Lane



August 22, 1937 - September 29, 2021



Carol Marshall, 84, passed away Wednesday morning at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Carol was born in Kennett, Missouri where she met and married her husband of 49 years, Donald L. Marshall, on Dec. 24, 1956. Don preceded her in death in 2005. Carol was an active member at Early's Baptist Church, Ahoskie, NC and at Grassy Creek Presbyterian Church, Spruce Pine, NC. She was most recently a member at Clemmons Baptist Church, Clemmons, NC. Carol had 2 daughters, Eva Aldridge (Chris), Lexington, KY, and Phyllis Marshall-Rice (Ron), Clemmons, NC. She had 4 grandchildren, Lewis Aldridge, Fox Rice, Jack Rice, and Lane Aldridge. She also had a nephew, Bill Ray (Rita), Carbondale, IL, and 2 nieces, Mindy Brown (Charlie) and Beverly Johnson (Glenn) and several great nieces and nephews. She had a special bond with her great niece, Katie Ray. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Southfork Assisted Living and most recently the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House for the loving care and assistance they have provided.



No services are planned at this time.



