McNeill, Carol Davis Martin



May 30, 1936 - February 24, 2021



Carol Davis McNeill Passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Wednesday, Febuary 24,2021. She was born in Forsyth county on May 30, 1936 to Paul B. and Clara Davis Martin of Walkertown. She graduated from Walkertown High, worked at R.J. Reynolds while she went to Nursing school at Baptist hospital. Graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had many years of service working at Medical Park Hospital and working as a private duty nurse. She was a lifetime member of Walkertown Little League and the Walkertown Booster Club. She was also a member of Walkertown First Baptist Church. She loved riding horses on wagon trains, going to the beach and camping.



In addition to both parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Billy Joe, her brother and sister, she is survived by 3 children, Teresa Copeland of Walkertown, Keith (Tracey) McNeill of Winston Salem, and Jason (Jennifer) McNeill of Walkertown; special daughters Lisa and Joe Brown and Judy and Donald Brown; a sister in law Lorene McNeil l(Alan) Mabe, five grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephew.



There will be a graveside service at 3:00pm, Monday, 3/1/21 at Garden of Memories in Walkertown. Rev. Herb Mabe will be officiating. There is no family visitation at the funeral Home.



Burroughs Funeral Home



1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.