Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Davis Martin McNeill
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
McNeill, Carol Davis Martin

May 30, 1936 - February 24, 2021

Carol Davis McNeill Passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Wednesday, Febuary 24,2021. She was born in Forsyth county on May 30, 1936 to Paul B. and Clara Davis Martin of Walkertown. She graduated from Walkertown High, worked at R.J. Reynolds while she went to Nursing school at Baptist hospital. Graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had many years of service working at Medical Park Hospital and working as a private duty nurse. She was a lifetime member of Walkertown Little League and the Walkertown Booster Club. She was also a member of Walkertown First Baptist Church. She loved riding horses on wagon trains, going to the beach and camping.

In addition to both parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Billy Joe, her brother and sister, she is survived by 3 children, Teresa Copeland of Walkertown, Keith (Tracey) McNeill of Winston Salem, and Jason (Jennifer) McNeill of Walkertown; special daughters Lisa and Joe Brown and Judy and Donald Brown; a sister in law Lorene McNeil l(Alan) Mabe, five grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephew.

There will be a graveside service at 3:00pm, Monday, 3/1/21 at Garden of Memories in Walkertown. Rev. Herb Mabe will be officiating. There is no family visitation at the funeral Home.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Garden of Memories
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers to all family. Carol was a very special lady who touched so many peoples life along with mine. God bless as she goes to heaven to be with her husband , a wonderful man ,Bill. Love to all.
Angie Gregory Buchanan
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results