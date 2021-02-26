Menu
Carole "Charlie" Kausch
1942 - 2021
Kausch, Carole "Charlie"

March 25, 1942 - February 23, 2021

Carole "Charlie" Williams Kausch, age 78, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on March 25, 1942 to J. Thomas and Pearle Oates Williams in Rock Hill, SC. She graduated from Winthrop Training School, the practice teaching facility of Winthrop College. Carole graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics from Winthrop College, which was then an all-girls school. Carole's adult life revolved around work, music, faith, and family. She taught high school math for a year before joining Wachovia Corp as one of their first female computer programmers. Over the years, she worked in a variety of departments, including bank operations, telecommunications, and trust operations. She retired from Wachovia in 1999 after 33 years of service. Music and Christian faith were ever-present in Carole's life. She was active in the music program at Clemmons Presbyterian Church, leading the children's choir and youth handbell choirs, and she accompanied the organist on the piano at regular worship services. She participated in the Sanctuary Choir and Handbell Choirs and was an accomplished handbell ringer, having performed solos, and in other handbell ensembles. One of her many volunteer activities was leading a song and worship group at Clemmons Village II, which she did for almost 20 years. In 1966, Carole met Jimmy, "the love of my life," to whom she was married for 50 years. They raised two daughters, Leslie and Kim, and got to enjoy watching their three grandchildren grow up nearby. Carole was preceded in death by her husband James W. "Jimmy" Kausch. She is survived by her older daughter Leslie, who lives with her husband Gerald Hutchinson in Greensboro and who are parents to Carole's grandson Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch. Her younger surviving daughter Kim lives with her husband Ed Watson in Mooresville with their children Abby and Zoe Watson. Carole is also survived by her siblings Dr. J. Thomas Williams (Jeanette), Dr. Gene Williams (Gerry), and Celeste Brockington. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials should be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church in Carole's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leslie & Kim, My heart breaks at the passing of your wonderful mom. I met Carole & Jimmy when they were dating and our relationship has lasted over the years - we were never together for long unless we were laughing - usually over stories your dad would tell! I will always miss them both and the good times we had. They are together now, so I'm sure they are laughing... take solace in this knowledge. My love & prayers are with you and your families.
Nan Transou Romaine
February 27, 2021
I remember her as a soothing force, dedicated to her profession
Burke Barbee
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Kim, Richard & I are so sorry to hear of your moms passing. Please know that we love you & you are in our thoughts & prayers at this most difficult time as you always are.
Toni & Richard Ennis
February 27, 2021
So sorry! I will miss her and her music! Charlie was a very special lady!
Eve Shaw
February 26, 2021
Your mom was a very special person! Her memory will live in my heart always!!
Jennifer Kay surratt
February 26, 2021
What a special lady my parents enjoyed your Mom music at Clemmons Village II, I also got to know your Dad while working at Wake Forest University. My prayers are with the family I really appreciate your parents!
Ruth Smith
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss of your sweet mom. We will miss her sweet smile she always had at the dentist office when she came in. Thought the world of both of your parents, please let us know at dentist office when you have a memorial for her.
Patti Childers
February 26, 2021
