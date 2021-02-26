Kausch, Carole "Charlie"
March 25, 1942 - February 23, 2021
Carole "Charlie" Williams Kausch, age 78, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on March 25, 1942 to J. Thomas and Pearle Oates Williams in Rock Hill, SC. She graduated from Winthrop Training School, the practice teaching facility of Winthrop College. Carole graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics from Winthrop College, which was then an all-girls school. Carole's adult life revolved around work, music, faith, and family. She taught high school math for a year before joining Wachovia Corp as one of their first female computer programmers. Over the years, she worked in a variety of departments, including bank operations, telecommunications, and trust operations. She retired from Wachovia in 1999 after 33 years of service. Music and Christian faith were ever-present in Carole's life. She was active in the music program at Clemmons Presbyterian Church, leading the children's choir and youth handbell choirs, and she accompanied the organist on the piano at regular worship services. She participated in the Sanctuary Choir and Handbell Choirs and was an accomplished handbell ringer, having performed solos, and in other handbell ensembles. One of her many volunteer activities was leading a song and worship group at Clemmons Village II, which she did for almost 20 years. In 1966, Carole met Jimmy, "the love of my life," to whom she was married for 50 years. They raised two daughters, Leslie and Kim, and got to enjoy watching their three grandchildren grow up nearby. Carole was preceded in death by her husband James W. "Jimmy" Kausch. She is survived by her older daughter Leslie, who lives with her husband Gerald Hutchinson in Greensboro and who are parents to Carole's grandson Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch. Her younger surviving daughter Kim lives with her husband Ed Watson in Mooresville with their children Abby and Zoe Watson. Carole is also survived by her siblings Dr. J. Thomas Williams (Jeanette), Dr. Gene Williams (Gerry), and Celeste Brockington. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials should be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church in Carole's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.