Leslie & Kim, My heart breaks at the passing of your wonderful mom. I met Carole & Jimmy when they were dating and our relationship has lasted over the years - we were never together for long unless we were laughing - usually over stories your dad would tell! I will always miss them both and the good times we had. They are together now, so I'm sure they are laughing... take solace in this knowledge. My love & prayers are with you and your families.

Nan Transou Romaine February 27, 2021