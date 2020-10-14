Menu
Caroline Brown Underwood
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1928
DIED
October 11, 2020
Underwood, Caroline Brown

February 5, 1928 - October 11, 2020

Yadkinville - Mrs. Caroline Brown Underwood, 92, of Cox Mill Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. She was born February 5, 1928 in Yadkin County to the late Roscoe Conklin and Sallie Dickerson Brown. Mrs. Underwood was retired from Yadkin Valley Telephone with several years of service. She was a faithful member of Center United Methodist Church, where she attended regularly as long as her health permitted, and served the church faithfully as a member of the Womens Missionary Society Circle One. "Granny," as she was lovingly known, had a wonderful sense of humor, a strong spirit, but a gentle heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker to her family. She was a wonderful cook, and everyone was always looking for her desserts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Underwood, on January 7, 2016; by her daughter, Karen Adelia Underwood Martin, on March 20, 1980; and by her 6 brothers and 8 sisters. Surviving are her grandson, Gregory Daye Martin II and wife, Andrea; her two great-granddaughters, Payton Caroline Martin, Meredith Daye Martin; sisters-in-law, Sally Underwood Ragan and Lydia Underwood Brendle; several nieces and nephews, including her 3 special nieces, Sylvia Stone, Mary Emmons, and Carla Pruitt. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery by Rev. Bill Foust. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Center United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra and Ed Hauser Hauser
Friend
October 13, 2020
Cliff Perrault
Cliff Perrault
Coworker
October 13, 2020
To the family, I know you will miss Ms. Caroline. She was a sweet soul. The family is in my prayers.
Tracy C. Matthews
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
Linda Harrell
Coworker
October 13, 2020
My dear friend words can’t express the friendship that we shared. It started when I was hired as an employee of Yadkin Valley Telephone. When it snowed another dear friend Bratt Holbrook would pick Caroline & myself up to make sure we got to work safe. She had a gentle smile and a big heart. She loved my children just like family and always asking how they were. Caroline loved to cook and she enjoyed making a chocolate cake to bring to work. Greg, u and your family was the apple of her eyes. As u know she loved her family most of all other than Jesus. I will miss Caroline but I know she has only changed her address to heaven.
Carol Parker
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Greg, Caroline and your family were so special to us. We shared so many fun times together. More recently, Caroline was such a special friend to me. She was such a loving, kind, gentle person. We will miss her and our prayers and love are with you, Andrea and your girls.
Carolyn & L. L. Mason
Friend
October 13, 2020
Caroline was a sweet spirit and a gentle soul. She was a devoted merle Norman customer and was a beautiful woman. It was a pleasure to have known her and visited with her on several occasions. May God give the family grace to sustain them during this time of loss.
Diane LeGue
Friend
October 13, 2020
It was a great privilege to have worked with Caroline at Yadkin Valley. I will always remember her beauty and kindness. Prayers to her family for the loss of a precious lady and friend
Erin Shore
Friend
October 13, 2020
Caroline was one of the kindest and sweetest woman I have ever known. She was at church every Sunday until her health declined.


Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We think of her with much fondness, good memories! Gayle Brown and Steve Brown
We Brown
Family
October 12, 2020
Caroline was a big part of our family’s daily life, as our daughters visited her several times a week to deliver her mail and help with any needed household chores that she needed done. She loved the girls and they love & miss her terribly. Caroline’s fiesty independent spirit was an inspiration to us all. We will miss her tremendously. We love you, Caroline.

The Gillenwater Family
(Penny, Shane, Megan, Anna & Rachel)
Penny Gillenwater
Neighbor
October 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
James and Brenda Brown
Family
October 12, 2020