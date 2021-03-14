Fulp, Carolyn Cromer
July 25, 1937 - March 10, 2021
Carolyn Joan Cromer Fulp, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home. Carolyn was born on July 25, 1937 in Forsyth Co. to the late Tony Floyd Cromer and Margarette Hartley Cromer. She worked for R.J. Reynolds and JaMar Tiny Tins earlier in her life, eventually retiring to raise her family. Carolyn enjoyed trips to the beach and cooking for her family, especially Sunday dinners. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charlie Fulp; daughter, Deborah Hodges; and three sisters. Surviving family includes two children, Donna Fulp and Randy Fulp (Angela); two grandsons, Greg Burcham and Daniel Burcham (Lindsay); four great-grandchildren, Hailey Burcham (and her mother, Shelley Garnick), Kyleigh Burcham, Gracie Burcham and Madison Ayers; and one sister, Janice Blankenship. A private family service and visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, with Pastor Paul Stewart officiating. Interment will follow the service at Temple Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.