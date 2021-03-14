Menu
Carolyn Cromer Fulp
1937 - 2021
Fulp, Carolyn Cromer

July 25, 1937 - March 10, 2021

Carolyn Joan Cromer Fulp, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home. Carolyn was born on July 25, 1937 in Forsyth Co. to the late Tony Floyd Cromer and Margarette Hartley Cromer. She worked for R.J. Reynolds and JaMar Tiny Tins earlier in her life, eventually retiring to raise her family. Carolyn enjoyed trips to the beach and cooking for her family, especially Sunday dinners. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charlie Fulp; daughter, Deborah Hodges; and three sisters. Surviving family includes two children, Donna Fulp and Randy Fulp (Angela); two grandsons, Greg Burcham and Daniel Burcham (Lindsay); four great-grandchildren, Hailey Burcham (and her mother, Shelley Garnick), Kyleigh Burcham, Gracie Burcham and Madison Ayers; and one sister, Janice Blankenship. A private family service and visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, with Pastor Paul Stewart officiating. Interment will follow the service at Temple Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
National AMBUCS
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Randy, Donna, Daniel, and Greg, we LOVE you all like family and we are here if there is anything we can do for you!!! May God Bless each and everyone of you!!!
Syd, Carolyn and Steven Lovelace
March 14, 2021
