Gentry, Carolyn "Ginny" Herndon



December 11, 1954 - January 1, 2022



Elkin



Mrs. Carolyn "Ginny" Virginia Herndon Gentry, 67, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Gentry was born December 11, 1954 in Lynchburg, VA to William and Clara Moses Herndon.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Wayne Gentry. She is survived by her three children, Ben (Alicia) Gentry, Molly (Patrick) Fitzsimons, and Nick Gentry; grandchildren, Matthew and Jack Gentry and Eli and Adelynn Fitzsimons; a sister, Beth (Lester) Payne; a brother, William R. (Merle) Herndon III; a sister-in-law, Johnnie Gentry; a special aunt, Lynn Haynes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Kenny Pardue officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Valley United Fund, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice and to all of Ginny's caregivers for the love, care and support shown to her and her family during this difficult journey.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Gentry family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.