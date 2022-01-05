Mrs. Carolyn "Ginny" Virginia Herndon Gentry, 67, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Gentry was born December 11, 1954 in Lynchburg, VA to William and Clara Moses Herndon.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Wayne Gentry. She is survived by her three children, Ben (Alicia) Gentry, Molly (Patrick) Fitzsimons, and Nick Gentry; grandchildren, Matthew and Jack Gentry and Eli and Adelynn Fitzsimons; a sister, Beth (Lester) Payne; a brother, William R. (Merle) Herndon III; a sister-in-law, Johnnie Gentry; a special aunt, Lynn Haynes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Kenny Pardue officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Valley United Fund, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice and to all of Ginny's caregivers for the love, care and support shown to her and her family during this difficult journey.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Gentry family.
My thoughts, prayers are with you all. Ginny was a beautiful soul inside and out and she will be missed.
Cathy Ellis
Friend
January 10, 2022
I remember spending the night with Ben and Ginny just always being so nice and any time I saw her out she would always speak just a truly nice person all around she’ll be missed.
Jeffery Shoemaker
Friend
January 8, 2022
Ben Molly Nick. I am so very sorry about your Mom. She was a special lady. She and I always enjoyed reminiscing the sports days with our kids. We had a lot of great times together. My prayers are with you today know how hard this is. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend due to COVID exposure but I will be thinking about you all today. Love you❤
Cheryl Bledsoe
Friend
January 8, 2022
Ginny was a true friend to me and my family and we will all truly miss her.
Scott Wright
Friend
January 6, 2022
My condolences to all of Ginny's family and her friends..she was such a delightful person to know...many of us grew up as young children together around Brookneal and attended Elementary and High School and we attended many Herndon and Lusardi family events through the years. Ginny was always sweet and kind she will be missed by all...
Chris Holt
Friend
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the entire family. I went to high school with her and probably haven't seen her since. But, I do remember her bubbly personality. I know she will be missed. Prayers of comfort for all of you.
Marilyn Jenkins
January 4, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mickey childress
Friend
January 4, 2022
Beth & Billy, and Ben, Molly & Nick I know how much Ginny will be missed by all of you. My heart and prayers are with you all. I grew up with Ginny, because we lived right down the tiny hill below her house in Brookneal. Many, many wonderful memories from all those years! Your Sister & Mother was a very special person and I know the Lord has her in his arms now. Much love to all of you.
Pam Holt-Buchberger
Friend
January 4, 2022
The entire family is in my prayers. What a sweet soul. She will be missed.
Mary Adkins-Boyles
Coworker
January 3, 2022
to ben.molly and nick we are so sorry for your loss we are praying for you and the family.danny and tammy mook
Tammy Mook
Neighbor
January 2, 2022
Look at that smile! You see it in her cheeks and in her eyes! She had to be a fantastic mom to raise such wonderful children. I didn't know her well, but she was always kind to me. She made me a pair of Easter egg earrings that I wore and loved for over 25 years, until one broke! Molly, Ben, and Nick - you already know how loved you were - but I'm still sad because I know how it hurts to lose a mother, and you will always miss her. I can almost hear her telling you to be strong. I am very very sorry for your loss.
Carol Jernigan
Friend
January 2, 2022
This makes me sad. Billy, Beth, and Ginny grew up across the street from us. We went to the same church, my father worked for her father, so many ties and memories. No words, jus sadness.
Martha Wilson
Neighbor
January 2, 2022
Ben, Molly and Nick,
Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your extended family.