Hale, Carolyn Anne Sharp
October 1, 1928 - March 3, 2021
Carolyn Anne Sharp Hale was born on October 1, 1928 in Elizabethton, TN and died on March 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was educated at Ward-Belmont College (Belmont University) in Nashville, TN and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. Second only to her love for her family and friends, her passions for music, education, and gardening influenced the course of her life.
As an organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Elizabethton, TN, she met her future husband, the Reverend George Blodgett Stuart Hale, and they were married at St. John's Episcopal Church in Johnson City, TN on September 5, 1947. After their marriage, Mrs. Hale began her lifelong career in education, teaching kindergarten at Grace-St. Luke's School in Memphis, TN while Fr. Hale served as a priest.
Fr. and Mrs. Hale moved to Raleigh, NC in 1956 and together they founded St. Timothy's School in September of 1958. St. Timothy's School was the first private day school in the state of North Carolina to be accredited both by the state of NC and by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Mrs. Hale served as the first kindergarten teacher at St. Timothy's School and continued in that capacity for 18 years before becoming the Director of Admissions in 1978, a role she held until her retirement in 1993. After many years of rapid growth to the eleventh grade, Fr. and Mrs. Hale began the upper school on White Oak Road in Raleigh, NC. The parents petitioned the new high school to be named Fr. Hale High School, which remained its name until 2003. For St. Timothy's 45th anniversary in May of 2003, she and Fr. Hale were honored and awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the Governor of NC, given for extraordinary service to the state of North Carolina. Outside of her commitment to education, she also served on the Raleigh Community Hospital Board from December 1978 through December of 1983 and was the first president of the Evening Garden Club in Hidden Valley neighborhood. During her retirement, Mrs. Hale traveled the world with her husband and spent time with him creating a beautiful, meandering natural garden in the woods surrounding their home, filling it with spring flowers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. George Blodgett Stuart Hale; by her parents, Dr. Luther Franklin Sharp and Mrs. Etta Rogers Sharp; and by her brother, Luther Franklin Sharp, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marcia Hale Russell and her husband, Dr. Wilson Glover Russell both of Winston-Salem, NC; by her two grandchildren, Virginia Wilson Russell of Dallas, TX and Stuart Hale Russell, his wife, Marley Finch Russell, and their children Stuart Hale Russell, Jr. and Helen Kathryn Russell, all of Winston-Salem, NC; as well as by many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Raleigh, NC and her family invites you to remember Carolyn with them through her favorite hymns: I Sing a Song of the Saints of God, My Faith Looks Up to Thee, and The Church's One Foundation. The family requests that any donations in Carolyn's honor be given to St. Timothy's School at 4523 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27619 or a charity of your choice
