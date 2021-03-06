The Sharp - Hale family has my deepest condolences for their loss of Carolyn. A sweet and loving women - and yes - I know that after meeting her but one time. My family went to visit Carolyn and George for the 1st time to meet them at their home. They were nephew and niece to my Grandmother , Mary Stuart Hale - Weyer. They invited us in and shared their home and their memories of "Mai". Then we had a lovely walk of the spectacular family gardens. It was a truly memorable visit and one that I reflect upon. As is the case so often nowadays, our rushed to the max lives and a whirlwind of competing priorities, it was not long enough and but one time. I am sorry for that. My heart and prayers go out to the Sharp - Hale family but, I am certain that the memories from Carolyn will warm and help guide you and be with you forever. Sincerely, Matthew

Matthew Hale Tittmann April 5, 2021