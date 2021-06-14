Hemric, Carolyn Snow
Carolyn Snow Hemric, 78, of Forest, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Hemric.
Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of the late Everett Snow and Alva Wolfe Snow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eldon Snow.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lynchburg and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she met.
In additon to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mark Hemric and his wife Laurieanne of Forest, VA; her daughter, Dolores Cox and her husband David of Winston Salem; her sister, Louise Snow Ellingham and her husband Wayne of Tobaccoville; six grandchildren, Brett Hemric and his wife Jessie, Bryce Cox, Kenan Hemric, Ava Cox, Danae Hemric and Marlee Hemric; and one great grandchild, Autumn Hemric.
A memorial service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church on 20957 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA with Dr. Louis Beckwith, Jr. officiating.
The service will be livestreamed, via Facebook, through Whitten's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome.com
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Center for Acute Hospice Care, a service of the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Whitten Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.