Carolyn Snow Hemric
Hemric, Carolyn Snow

Carolyn Snow Hemric, 78, of Forest, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Hemric.

Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of the late Everett Snow and Alva Wolfe Snow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eldon Snow.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lynchburg and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she met.

In additon to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mark Hemric and his wife Laurieanne of Forest, VA; her daughter, Dolores Cox and her husband David of Winston Salem; her sister, Louise Snow Ellingham and her husband Wayne of Tobaccoville; six grandchildren, Brett Hemric and his wife Jessie, Bryce Cox, Kenan Hemric, Ava Cox, Danae Hemric and Marlee Hemric; and one great grandchild, Autumn Hemric.

A memorial service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church on 20957 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA with Dr. Louis Beckwith, Jr. officiating.

The service will be livestreamed, via Facebook, through Whitten's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome.com.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Center for Acute Hospice Care, a service of the Hospice of the Piedmont.

Whitten Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.
So sorry to hear about Carolyn. James Wise passed away January 14 th. We were trying to let you guys know. Did not know about Carolyn. We thought a lot about you guys! Loraine Wise lives at Clemmons Village II now.
Debbie Harper/ Loraine Wise
Friend
January 25, 2022
Bob, we just learned about the passing of Carolyn. We are keeping you and your family in our good thoughts and prayers. She knew all the love you had for her and took it with her.
Faye and Jim Calder
Friend
August 2, 2021
Barbara Cocks
June 16, 2021
Barbara Cocks
June 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the Hemric family - your loss has been felt by all those who knew Carolyn - she was a special lady who added love and funny times to all who were fortunate to meet her! My prayer is that God will bless each of you with peace and comfort in the coming days. Penny Garber
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
June 15, 2021
Bob, Mark and Family, Dolores and Family, so sorry to hear of Carolyn's passing! May God wrap His arms around you and give you peace!
Sue Wright
Friend
June 14, 2021
