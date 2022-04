Hemric, Carolyn SnowCarolyn Snow Hemric, 78, of Forest, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Hemric.Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of the late Everett Snow and Alva Wolfe Snow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eldon Snow.She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lynchburg and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she met.In additon to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mark Hemric and his wife Laurieanne of Forest, VA; her daughter, Dolores Cox and her husband David of Winston Salem; her sister, Louise Snow Ellingham and her husband Wayne of Tobaccoville; six grandchildren, Brett Hemric and his wife Jessie, Bryce Cox, Kenan Hemric, Ava Cox, Danae Hemric and Marlee Hemric; and one great grandchild, Autumn Hemric.A memorial service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church on 20957 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA with Dr. Louis Beckwith, Jr. officiating.The service will be livestreamed, via Facebook, through Whitten's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome.com Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Center for Acute Hospice Care, a service of the Hospice of the Piedmont.Whitten Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com