Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Johnson Perryman
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Perryman, Carolyn Johnson

May 29, 1944 - September 29, 2020

Mrs. Carolyn Johnson Perryman, 76, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on September 29, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1944 to William King and Mary Wilson King in Forsyth County. She retired from Baptist Hospital with 20+ years of dedicated service as a switchboard operator. Carolyn had an outgoing nature and loved traveling and camping. She was also an avid QVC shopper. In recent years, she learned to ride on the back of a motorcycle, an activity she enjoyed immensely. More than anything, Carolyn loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Barney Lee Johnson, Sr.; second husband, Daniel Perryman; and a brother, Billy King. Surviving are her sons, Barney Lee Johnson, Jr. (Wanda), and David Wayne Johnson (Barbara); grandson, Bailey Johnson; sisters, Linda Wilkerson (J.R.), and Debbie Sands (Scott); a brother, Joe King (Kathy); sister-in-law, Linda Williams; and a cherished, feline companion, "Fat Cat". A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.