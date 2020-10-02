Perryman, Carolyn Johnson
May 29, 1944 - September 29, 2020
Mrs. Carolyn Johnson Perryman, 76, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on September 29, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1944 to William King and Mary Wilson King in Forsyth County. She retired from Baptist Hospital with 20+ years of dedicated service as a switchboard operator. Carolyn had an outgoing nature and loved traveling and camping. She was also an avid QVC shopper. In recent years, she learned to ride on the back of a motorcycle, an activity she enjoyed immensely. More than anything, Carolyn loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Barney Lee Johnson, Sr.; second husband, Daniel Perryman; and a brother, Billy King. Surviving are her sons, Barney Lee Johnson, Jr. (Wanda), and David Wayne Johnson (Barbara); grandson, Bailey Johnson; sisters, Linda Wilkerson (J.R.), and Debbie Sands (Scott); a brother, Joe King (Kathy); sister-in-law, Linda Williams; and a cherished, feline companion, "Fat Cat". A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
