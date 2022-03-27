Kimball, Carolyn Ford
December 2, 1944 - March 23, 2022
Our beautiful mom and grandmother, Carolyn Sue Ford Kimball, 77 of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born December 2, 1944 in Chamblee, GA to India Cleo Martin Ford and John Hudson Ford, the youngest of eight children. She lived a good life. Her greatest joy was taking care of and adventures with her family.
Carolyn was baptized at Glover Baptist Church when she was 12 years old. She graduated from Lilburn High School. On October 3, 1965 she married Tony Terrah Kimball at which time she made North Carolina her permanent home. Carolyn was a member of Friedland Moravian Church and has been a faithful member since. She worked many jobs, including Davis Insurance, McLean Trucking Company, Edgewood Christian School, RJR Reynolds coupon redemption, Temporary Resources, WSFCS and Piedmont Aviation, retiring from US Airways after fifteen years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Tony Terrah Kimball; three sisters, Annie Lin Ford, Lillian Florine Ford Malcom (Lee), Jeannie Mae Ford Fisher (Arling); three brothers, John William Ford (Robbie), Faroling Osborne Ford (Hazel) and Henry Lee Ford (Doris).
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tonnette Lavonda Kimball Penley (Todd), her son, Lee Paul Kimball (Kathryn); four grandchildren, Miranda Carol Penley, Christian Lee Kimball, Taylor Evan Kimball, Sara Ellen Kimball; her brother, James Eugene Ford, LOVE YOU MORE from your family!
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 30, 2022 with Bishop Carol Foltz officiating, assisted by Pastor Adam Goodrich and Pastor John G. Rights. Inurnment will follow the service in the Friedland Moravian graveyard. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service/inurnment in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friedland Moravian Church Band, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Kimball family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
