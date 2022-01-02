Lawhon, Carolyn Smitherman
May 1, 1937 - December 29, 2021
Carolyn Smitherman Lawhon breathed her last on December 29, 2021, at 12:21 p.m., at 84 years of age. She was ready to go. As recorded in God's word, one must recognize their sinfulness in order to repent. For without conviction, no one may be saved. She experienced the reality of this, leading her to salvation and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her parents were David H. and Para Smitherman, now deceased. She had one sister, Dorothy Brown, and one brother, Larry Smitherman, who are also deceased. She was married for 66 years to Claude C. Lawhon, and they had four fine children: Eric Lawhon (Brenda), Frank Lawhon, Tony Lawhon (Dina) and Sherry Lawhon Broome. They had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who survive. Carolyn grew up on Polo Road with a tobacco field across the road from her house and played in the Polo Field when it still had horses there, and loved swimming at Crystal Lake. She graduated in 1955 in the last class of Old Town High School, and then went to Pfeiffer College for a year, where she met her husband to be. She enjoyed working through the years at RJR Archer, Piece Goods, and Kitchen Vision. She was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, where the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ is faithfully proclaimed.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Crestwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Rev. Ben Webb will officiate. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.