Samuel, Carolyn T.February 6, 1947 - March 19, 2022Carolyn T. Samuel, 75, passed away Saturday 3/19/22. Funeral services will be held 12pm Saturday 3/26/22 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Family visitation 11 am-12 pm. Her remains may be viewed Friday 3/25/22 from 12 pm-6 pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net