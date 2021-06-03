Tilley, Carolyn Sue
March 3, 1956 - June 1, 2021
Ms. Carolyn Sue Tilley, 65, passed away June 1, 2021. She was born in Stokes County to Lucy Belle Fulp Tilley and Arnold Tilley. Carolyn was a Registered Nurse with Novant Health and retired with 45 years of dedicated service. She really enjoyed her work in helping her patients. Carolyn spent 20 years taking care of her mom and dad in her home and continued taking care of her mom after her father passed away. Carolyn was a member of United Baptist Church and loved being a part of the congregation. Carolyn loved her niece and nephew and had a special place in her heart for the youth. In addition, she loved bowling as a hobby when her health would allow her to participate. She battled cancer for 8 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Arnold Tilley. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Lucy Belle Fulp Tilley; one brother, Kenneth (Kenny) Tilley, and wife Anita; one nephew, Matt Tilley, one niece Karly Tilley, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021, at United Baptist Church with Rev. Will Watson Officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to United Baptist Church general fund, 5815 Murray Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.