Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Sue Tilley
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Tilley, Carolyn Sue

March 3, 1956 - June 1, 2021

Ms. Carolyn Sue Tilley, 65, passed away June 1, 2021. She was born in Stokes County to Lucy Belle Fulp Tilley and Arnold Tilley. Carolyn was a Registered Nurse with Novant Health and retired with 45 years of dedicated service. She really enjoyed her work in helping her patients. Carolyn spent 20 years taking care of her mom and dad in her home and continued taking care of her mom after her father passed away. Carolyn was a member of United Baptist Church and loved being a part of the congregation. Carolyn loved her niece and nephew and had a special place in her heart for the youth. In addition, she loved bowling as a hobby when her health would allow her to participate. She battled cancer for 8 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Arnold Tilley. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Lucy Belle Fulp Tilley; one brother, Kenneth (Kenny) Tilley, and wife Anita; one nephew, Matt Tilley, one niece Karly Tilley, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021, at United Baptist Church with Rev. Will Watson Officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to United Baptist Church general fund, 5815 Murray Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to just find out about Carolyn's passing. Prayers for sweet Lucy Love you
Elaine Leonard
Friend
June 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Carolyn !! She was a special friend & a dedicated nurse !
Judy Landis
Friend
June 4, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Carolyn´s passing, she was a special Lady with such a giving Heart Many prayers to Lucy & all the Family for strength & Peace for the days to come
Torri Miller
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results