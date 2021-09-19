Triplett, Carolyn Louise Lancaster
November 23, 1943 - September 17, 2021
Mrs. Carolyn Louise Lancaster Triplett, 77, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born November 23, 1943, in Forsyth County to the late Lewis and Hester Lancaster. Carolyn was a self-proclaimed comedian and loved to make people laugh. She was a long-time member of Clemmons First Baptist Church. There Carolyn sang in the choir and was also a Sunday School Teacher. She was the VP of Trotman's Inc. Custom Picture Framing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Derrick Triplett and sister, Shirley Baldwin of Warner Robbins, GA. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, B. Stephen Triplett; daughter, Stephanie Triplett Wilson (Billy); son, Stephen Barton Triplett; three grandchildren: Laura JoAnna Triplett Groce (Blake), Alyson Paige Triplett, and Stephen Travis Stike; two great-grandsons, Harrison James McIlwain and Graham Wesson Groce. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 21st at Clemmons First Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Messer and Mr. Scott Anders officiating. A private family burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. The family would also like to extend a special heart-felt thank you to Carolyn's three caregivers: Ruth Morelock, Linda Ferguson, and Lori Carter Gunter for their steadfast and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Store House for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 or Trellis Supportive Care (Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.