White, Carolyn Gail Boldin
December 1, 1948 - December 25, 2021
Carolyn Gail Boldin White, age 73, went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2021. Gail was born on December 1, 1948, to Charles Maxwell and Jane Dempsey Boldin. Gail and her husband, David, met and graduated from East Tennessee State University, and Gail taught school for thirty-two years in Georgia and Stokes County.
On August 29, 1970, Gail married David Allen White and they have enjoyed fifty-one years of marriage. Gail loved the Lord and loved music. She served First Baptist Church of King as Music Director for several years. She also sang with "The Cliff Notes" for a number of years. While singing with The Cliff Notes she had the opportunity to sing at a number of churches, in several states, at the Biltmore House for Christmas on three different occasions, and at the White House in 2003 and 2004. She had a tremendous love for music, and for the multitude of children that she taught during her teaching career.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, and father and mother-in-law, Allen and Jean White. She considered herself blessed to have a wonderful son, Brad, and a daughter-in-law that she loved so much, Heather. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Jordan, and Meg White. Also survived by her sister Lynne Glasco and husband Rick, nephews, Derek, Evan and Colin Glasco, and a special brother and sister-in-law, Stephen, and Lynn White.
There will be a celebration of life at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 30, 221, at First Baptist Church with visitation to follow the service. In lieu of flowers and considering Gail and David's love for King Outreach Ministry, memorials can be made to King Outreach Ministry: P.O. Box 1450, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Gail Boldin White. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.