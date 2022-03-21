Whitehurst, Carolyn Elam
December 29, 1932 - March 18, 2022
Carolyn Elam Whitehurst passed away on Friday, March 18, at her home in Winston-Salem, NC after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death. Carolyn was born on December 29, 1932, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
She is survived by her loving husband, John "Bob" Whitehurst, Sr.; her children Bobby Whitehurst (Lynda), and Wesley Whitehurst (Sandy); 4 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Carolyn will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Glenn View Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Wright and Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to her spiritual home, Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn Hi Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Trellis Supportive Hospice Care at www.trellissupport.org
. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville is assiting the family. The full obituary can be viewed at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2022.