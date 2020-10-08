Steelman, Carrie Belle
October 5, 1941 - October 6, 2020
Steelman
Lone Hickory - Carrie Belle Steelman, 79, of Sandy Springs Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Sherrill's Ford Hospice House. She was born October 5, 1941 in Wilkes County to the late Elsie Albert and Lola Baity Steelman. Ms Steelman was co-owner and operator of Town & Country Florist together with her close friend, Mary Katherine "Kat" Baity, for over 40 years. The two of them developed several close friendships that have carried through with them over the years. Ms. Steelman cherished those friendships and time spent with her close friends, High School Class, and family. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and loved to spend her time working or painting with different crafts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Ernestine Steelman Reeves; her brothers, Harvel, Warren, and Olon Steelman; brother-in-law, Bobby Sizemore; sister-in-law, Dot Steelman; nieces, Priscilla Measimer, Kay Sizemore; and by a close special friend, Bill Cranfill. Surviving are her sister, Ruby Sizemore of Newton; her sister-in-law, Nancy Steelman; her special nephew and niece, that she raised as her own, Steve (Cindy) Bullins and Pam Morris; several other nieces and nephews, Beverly (Ralph) Wright, James (Terry) Sizemore, Mark (Angie) Sizemore, Sandra (Mike) Ligon, Dean (Martha) Steelman, Robin Mitchell, Jeanine (Kevin) Kimmer; several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Ms Steelman will be available for public viewing from 12:00-5:00 PM Thursday and from 8:00 AM -12:30 PM Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her family will be available from 1-2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Her Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM Friday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Chris Hauser. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 East North Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.