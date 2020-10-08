May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I fondly remember getting flowers from Town and Country for several occasions over the years, either proms or funerals. They were always beautiful. And Carrie was wonderful. I remember when my grandmother passed away and I wanted to use my Mom's home grown beautiful roses and a sweetheart pillow that my grandmother hand sewn for me and Carrie was more than gracious to arrange those flowers with the pillow. I also remember Carrie as a great neighbor growing up. I will continue to pray for her family and friends.

Dawn May-White Neighbor October 7, 2020